New campsite to open on village farmland

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM March 13, 2021   
The site of the new campsite to the east of Debenham

The site of the new campsite to the east of Debenham - Credit: Google Earth

A new campsite is to be built on farmland near Debenham after the scheme was given the go-ahead by planners.

The owners of the land in Kenton Road, to the east of the village, submitted the proposals to Mid Suffolk District Council last November.

Included in the scheme for the 1.8-hectare site were plans to allocate 30 pitches for off-grid camping, two toilet and shower blocks and construction of a new access road.

The pitches would be set up around the perimeter of the site to allow for a community space in the centre.

Planning documents submitted alongside the application said the scheme would "help to boost the local economy and provide income for the surrounding area".

The documents also argued that businesses in Debenham were "very supportive" of the project.

The application attracted a number of supporters from the community - including one resident who said the campsite "would bring so much to the village".

Mid Suffolk planners approved the campsite last week.

