Village Co-op targeted by ram raiders

A Co-Op store in Debenham has been targeted by ram raiders Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A rural Suffolk Co-op has been targeted by ram raiders overnight.

Police were called to the store in Chancery Lane in Debenham at 3.33am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a JCB had been used to take an ATM from the store.

One person has been arrested in connection with the raid.

It's not the first time that a ram raid has occurred at the store. A cash machine was taken from the side of the store back in February 2018.