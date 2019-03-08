Village Co-op targeted by ram raiders
PUBLISHED: 06:31 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 12 November 2019
Archant
A rural Suffolk Co-op has been targeted by ram raiders overnight.
Police were called to the store in Chancery Lane in Debenham at 3.33am.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a JCB had been used to take an ATM from the store.
One person has been arrested in connection with the raid.
It's not the first time that a ram raid has occurred at the store. A cash machine was taken from the side of the store back in February 2018.