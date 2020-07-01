E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk couple celebrating 70th wedding anniversary in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:31 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 01 July 2020

Brenda and Charlie Mayhew are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brenda and Charlie Mayhew are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Suffolk couple are not letting the coronavirus outbreak spoil their plans to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary today.

The couple, who live in Debenham, have lived in Suffolk throughout their lives Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe couple, who live in Debenham, have lived in Suffolk throughout their lives Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Charlie and Brenda Mayhew, from Debenham, tied the knot 70 years ago in a ceremony at St Mary’s Church in Bedingfield on July 1, 1950.

The couple, who are both lifelong readers of the East Anglian Daily Times, first met at a dance at Earl Soham village hall - a moment they described as “romantic”.

After completing national service, Charlie, now 92, began a career at motor and agricultural firm AG Potters in Framlingham as an engineer in 1948, later switching to a sales representative role.

He stayed there even as the business was bought out by Dalgety and eventually left in 1991.

The Mayhews were planning to hold a family gathering to celebrate, but the coronavirus lockdown forced plans to be scrapped Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Mayhews were planning to hold a family gathering to celebrate, but the coronavirus lockdown forced plans to be scrapped Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brenda, now 90, spent 21 years working in the Sainsbury’s branch in Ipswich’s Upper Brook Street - a job she said she “loved”.

MORE: How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

The couple have been keen gardeners throughout their married life and continue to maintain a vegetable patch, which they say has helped keep them occupied during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, they have unfortunately had to give up one of their other much-loved passions - ballroom dancing.

Brenda and Charlie Mayhew pictured on their wedding day in 1950 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBrenda and Charlie Mayhew pictured on their wedding day in 1950 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Even though some lockdown restrictions are still in place, the couple have arranged to celebrate their anniversary at their daughter’s house while respecting social distancing guidelines.

They have said they will arrange another gathering later in the year when the threat of spreading Covid-19 subsides.

Together the couple have two children, Keith and Jan, three grandchildren, Rory, Kieran and Ewan, and a great-grandson, Harry.

Brenda said: “We have always done most things together. We have pulled together and always helped each other out. We’re very fortunate.

“Our parents were from Suffolk and we’ve always been here. We have never seen a reason to move.

“We would have had a family gathering to celebrate our anniversary but we unfortunately have had to postpone.

“It is disappointing but we will make the most of it. We are still here and that’s the most important thing.”

Charlie added: “We are going to celebrate at our daughter’s for lunch and then she will be taking us out to enjoy the day.”

“We have been looking forward to this day.”

MORE: ‘Lovely gesture’ - nursing home residents make heartfelt thank you cards for their carers

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Decision due over new Ipswich drive-thru Burger King

Burger King is looking to open a drive-thru restaurant at Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park. Picture: JACOB KING/PA

Parents voice anger as essential school bus service scrapped

Janine Edgar lives in Hadleigh with her son Jonty, who travels to Colchester Grammar School on the 971 bus service. Picture: JANINE EDGAR

Africa Alive! zoo reopens - here’s how it will be different after lockdown

Michelle Watts and her two children, Mia, seven, and Ollie, four, who walked, cycled and ran 100 miles in 30 days to raise money for the ZSEA. The family, who have so far raised £1,000, also pledged to learn one new animal fact every single day. Picture: BEN THOMAS

Suffolk couple celebrating 70th wedding anniversary in lockdown

Brenda and Charlie Mayhew are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lifestyle buyers seek out farmland as demand grows during lockdown

Christopher Miles, from the rural team at Savills Norwich. Picture: Richard Marsham