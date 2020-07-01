Suffolk couple celebrating 70th wedding anniversary in lockdown

Brenda and Charlie Mayhew are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk couple are not letting the coronavirus outbreak spoil their plans to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary today.

The couple, who live in Debenham, have lived in Suffolk throughout their lives Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The couple, who live in Debenham, have lived in Suffolk throughout their lives Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Charlie and Brenda Mayhew, from Debenham, tied the knot 70 years ago in a ceremony at St Mary’s Church in Bedingfield on July 1, 1950.

The couple, who are both lifelong readers of the East Anglian Daily Times, first met at a dance at Earl Soham village hall - a moment they described as “romantic”.

After completing national service, Charlie, now 92, began a career at motor and agricultural firm AG Potters in Framlingham as an engineer in 1948, later switching to a sales representative role.

He stayed there even as the business was bought out by Dalgety and eventually left in 1991.

The Mayhews were planning to hold a family gathering to celebrate, but the coronavirus lockdown forced plans to be scrapped Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Mayhews were planning to hold a family gathering to celebrate, but the coronavirus lockdown forced plans to be scrapped Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brenda, now 90, spent 21 years working in the Sainsbury’s branch in Ipswich’s Upper Brook Street - a job she said she “loved”.

The couple have been keen gardeners throughout their married life and continue to maintain a vegetable patch, which they say has helped keep them occupied during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, they have unfortunately had to give up one of their other much-loved passions - ballroom dancing.

Brenda and Charlie Mayhew pictured on their wedding day in 1950 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Brenda and Charlie Mayhew pictured on their wedding day in 1950 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Even though some lockdown restrictions are still in place, the couple have arranged to celebrate their anniversary at their daughter’s house while respecting social distancing guidelines.

They have said they will arrange another gathering later in the year when the threat of spreading Covid-19 subsides.

Together the couple have two children, Keith and Jan, three grandchildren, Rory, Kieran and Ewan, and a great-grandson, Harry.

Brenda said: “We have always done most things together. We have pulled together and always helped each other out. We’re very fortunate.

“Our parents were from Suffolk and we’ve always been here. We have never seen a reason to move.

“We would have had a family gathering to celebrate our anniversary but we unfortunately have had to postpone.

“It is disappointing but we will make the most of it. We are still here and that’s the most important thing.”

Charlie added: “We are going to celebrate at our daughter’s for lunch and then she will be taking us out to enjoy the day.”

“We have been looking forward to this day.”

