Witness appeal after assault leaves man with head injuries

the assault happened outsode a chip shop in Debenham's High Street Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man was assaulted by a van driver outside a chip shop in Debenham.

Suffolk Constabulary said the man, aged in his 50s, was walking home along the High Street when he was attacked at around 6.30pm on Monday August 26.

The driver of the van pulled over, got out and punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall onto the road.

He required hospital treatment for the cuts to the back of his head.

Suffolk police said the pair are known to each other.

A 46-year-old man from the Debenham area was later arrested by police on August 30 over the incident and was bailed until November 5.

Officers are asking witnesses or anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.