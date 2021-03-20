Gallery
'Plant for Hope' daffodils raise village spirits
- Credit: Arthur Jackson Wildlife and Landscape
Spring has already brought the village of Debeham closer together as daffodil bulbs from their Plant for Hope project bloom in the sunshine.
In the autumn of 2020, Louise Hammond thought that after many months of living through the pandemic and with the winter ahead, residents would all need a lift in the spring.
Volunteers descended on Hoppit Woodland and Lake on November 7 to plant around 300 daffodil bulbs, as well as a few other plants such as crocuses.
Despite being hidden under snow from Storm Darcy for a while in February, the bulbs have all now sprung to life.
Mrs Hammond said: “A big thank you for all the donations of bulbs and to the many planters.
"It would be great to think that we might be able to do a community picnic when they are flowering again next year!.
"Perhaps we could seek ideas for any other community planting initiatives. I would love to see an avenue of Cherry Blossom somewhere in the village too.”
If you are able to donate daffodil bulbs for November 2021, make a monetary donation to purchase bulbs, or join a working party to plant bulbs, contact Louise via email
