Plans for dental surgery to be converted into flats withdrawn
- Credit: Google Maps
Proposals to convert a former dentists' surgery in Debenham into a block of flats have been withdrawn after community leaders argued it did not comply with planning policy.
Debenham Dental & Implant Practice, in High Street, is no longer in use, according to documents submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.
Bucklesham Holdings Ltd applied to the council late last year seeking permission to convert the property into two one-bedroom flats.
But Debenham Parish Council outlined its opposition to the proposals, arguing that they were against the emerging Local Plan for the village and the Debenham Neighbourhood Plan.
Councillors highlighted the lack of parking provision in the planning application, believing the revamp would attract at least four more vehicles to the already "extremely busy" High Street and remove spaces for other businesses.
You may also want to watch:
The council also said the property had not been "marketed diligently" and could be viable for another tenant.
The plans were withdrawn from Mid Suffolk's planning department this week.
Most Read
- 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
- 2 'A lad who wasn't in the 18 will be involved' - Cook to make changes for Lincoln clash
- 3 Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours
- 4 Man killed in car fire named as former police chief
- 5 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
- 6 First lockdown restrictions lifted today - what can you do now?
- 7 Family overwhelmed by support after 'fairytale' cottage ravaged by fire
- 8 'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk
- 9 Memories of darts matches and marathons around Suffolk
- 10 Town’s old electricity building has ‘proud’ new owner