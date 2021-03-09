Plans for dental surgery to be converted into flats withdrawn

Published: 9:23 AM March 9, 2021

The dental surgery in Debenham's High Street was planned to be converted into flats - Credit: Google Maps

Proposals to convert a former dentists' surgery in Debenham into a block of flats have been withdrawn after community leaders argued it did not comply with planning policy.

Debenham Dental & Implant Practice, in High Street, is no longer in use, according to documents submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

Bucklesham Holdings Ltd applied to the council late last year seeking permission to convert the property into two one-bedroom flats.

But Debenham Parish Council outlined its opposition to the proposals, arguing that they were against the emerging Local Plan for the village and the Debenham Neighbourhood Plan.

Councillors highlighted the lack of parking provision in the planning application, believing the revamp would attract at least four more vehicles to the already "extremely busy" High Street and remove spaces for other businesses.

You may also want to watch:

The council also said the property had not been "marketed diligently" and could be viable for another tenant.

The plans were withdrawn from Mid Suffolk's planning department this week.