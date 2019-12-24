E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans re-submitted for almost 300 homes for Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 December 2019

Residents are concerned about the impact 300 new homes could have on Debenham Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Plans for a controversial housing development which could see almost 300 homes built in a Suffolk village has been re-submitted, a year after it was turned down.

The application looks to build 295 homes off Gracechurch Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe application looks to build 295 homes off Gracechurch Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Developers Taylor Wimpey hope to build 295 homes on a site to the north of Gracechurch Street in Debenham, with a 2.0 hectare plot set aside for use as a primary school or other community use.

New play areas and green spaces would also be created under the plans.

The original plans for the site were turned down by Mid Suffolk District Council in December 2018 on the grounds that they would represent "unacceptable harm" to the village due to the size of the development.

There were also concerns about the impact the housing could have had on views over the Deben Valley.

The revised application was submitted earlier this month and has again raised concerns amongst local residents who have already submitted 52 comments on the Mid Suffolk planning website objecting to the development.

Among the main concerns are the impact the development could have on existing flooding issues in the village and increased traffic.

Sara Rose said: "The high street and Gracechurch Street junction is already too busy for the size of the road and the parking around this area. With school buses in and out of here as well as lorries the area becomes chaotic at school pick up times."

Peter Carter added: "I am really concerned that the increased risk of flooding from this development will cause increased water damage to our village.

"I have lived in Debenham for 88 years and have seen many floods. As a builder I spent a lot of time working on water damaged buildings."

Many other residents raised concerns about the incompatibility of the application with the village's Neigbourhood Plan which was approved in March this year.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesman said that changes had been made since the last application.

"We have listened to feedback on our previous application and our revised proposals have been carefully considered and developed in consultation with Mid Suffolk District Council," said the spokesman.

"We look forward to receiving a decision on our planning application next year."

Most Read

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

Four crews tackle fire at domestic property

A fire has broken out at a building in Finningham. (Stock photo) Picture: RACHEL EDGE

