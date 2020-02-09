E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Van ends up on bank after crash in busy high street

PUBLISHED: 20:59 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:59 09 February 2020

The crash happened in central Debenham Picture: CHRIS GROVER

CHRIS GROVER

Dramatic pictures have emerged of a van teetering on the edge of a grass bank in a busy high street.

The accident happened in Debenham high street Picture: CHRIS GROVERThe accident happened in Debenham high street Picture: CHRIS GROVER

Police were called to the scene, opposite The Woolpack in High Street, Debenham, following multiple reports from members of the public.

They were sent to reports a black van had mounted a bank and become wedged against another car.

Officers arrived at 2.50pm and arranged recovery for the vehicles.

There were no injuries and both of those involved in the collision exchanged details and left the scene.

Recovery arrived at around 4.45pm, a police spokeswoman said.

