Plans for 295 homes for village withdrawn amid mass public objection

Plans for 295 homes in Debenham have been withdrawn by applicant Taylor Wimpey. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Plans for a controversial housing development which could see almost 300 homes built in a Suffolk village have been withdrawn amid mass local objection.

Developers Taylor Wimpey hoped to build 295 homes on a site to the north of Gracechurch Street in Debenham, with a 2.0 hectare plot set aside for use as a primary school or other community use.

The original plans for the site were turned down by Mid Suffolk District Council in December 2018 on the grounds that they would represent “unacceptable harm” to the village due to the size of the development.

There were also concerns about the impact the housing could have had on views over the Deben Valley.

However the development company resubmitted the plans in December 2019 saying that significant changes had been made since the last application.

A spokesman previously said: “We have listened to feedback on our previous application and our revised proposals have been carefully considered and developed in consultation with Mid Suffolk District Council.”

“We look forward to receiving a decision on our planning application next year.”

The housing company has been approached for further comment.

The plans would have seen 100 affordable homes built in the village as well as a range of two, three and four bed homes.

Taylor Wimpey says the designs were “carefully considered” and the affordable homes would provide “important social benefit” to the area.

However, the online application has received 453 objections from local residents, who were backed up by their local parish council who argued that the plans were “in conflict” with their neighbourhood plan.

The council said that their plan, which was supported by 95% of residents at a statutory referendum, would provide “hundreds” of homes which would make up a “significant contribution” to the district’s housing needs.

Commenting on the application, residents described the plans as “a disaster” while others have raised questions over the resubmission of the application.

One said: “This proposed development provides no benefit to the community and village of Debenham, to the contrary, it would be very detrimental to the village on various key issues.”