Developers consulting on 18 new homes for Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 May 2020

A consultation is open on a proposed development off Low Road, Debenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A consultation is open on a proposed development off Low Road, Debenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A consultation is currently underway as developers look to create new homes in a Mid Suffolk village.

Eighteen new homes are being proposed by developers Landex Limited for land off Low Road in Debenham.

A consultation on a future development for the site is being run by Artisan Property and Planning Services.

The proposed site will include a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom houses and bungalows, some of which will be affordable properties.

An online exhibition of the developer’s proposals are currently live online, where members of the public can look at everything from drawings of the proposed housing scheme to highways and biodiversity considerations.

The exhibition also includes an online survey for people to complete with their feedback about the proposals.

The questions cover topics such as the suitability of the proposed mix of homes.

You may also want to watch:

Those interested in the development can also submit comments in a separate form on the site.

Land south of Land Road was allocated for development under the Debenham Neighbourhood Plan, which was drawn up in 2016.

The plan allowed for a development of between 15 and 35 homes on the site but suggested that no access should be sought for any development onto Low Road, as a way of preventing potential bottlenecks through the village.

Instead, the plan suggests access be sought off nearby Ipswich Road.

However, in its proposals Landex Limited has suggested that it would try to seek access to the homes from Low Road - but only as its own “detailed transport studies and assessment conclude that such an access will not bring about the difficulties envisaged when the site was being assessed as part of the neighbourhood plan”.

The submissions also concluded that because their would be less of a burden to the highways infrastructure because it was only seeking to build 18 houses, which was at the lower end of the suggested development for the site.

The online consultation will remain open until May 26 and can be accessed online.

The developers were contacted for comment.

