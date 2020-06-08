E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bungalows and houses set to be built on former horse paddock in village

PUBLISHED: 06:39 09 June 2020

The land off Low Road in Debenham had previously been earmarked for new homes Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

The land off Low Road in Debenham had previously been earmarked for new homes Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A developer has launched a bid to build new homes on land south of Debenham.

Landex Ltd has submitted an application to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission to build 18 homes, of which six would be affordable, off Low Road.

The land had previously been allocated as a site for housing in the Debenham Neighbourhood Plan.

Landex said it had been in consultation with planning authorities before submitting its application, originally planning to build 35 homes - the highest amount permitted in the neighbourhood plan for the site.

However, the developer said the plans have “altered radically” and it has now submitted an application for a housing development just over half that size.

The scheme proposes building nine three-bedroom and three two-bedroom houses, as well as three two-bedroom and three one-bedroom bungalows.

The mixture of houses and bungalows was decided after the developer studied the results of a Debenham neighbourhood survey, which found a need for both single-person accommodation and small families in the village.

Landex said it had taken on board comments from the community as it seeks the green light for its proposed development on the land, which was previously used as a horse paddock in the south of Debenham.

The developer said the scheme will lead to a “very modest” increase in traffic in the area, arguing any changes would be “well within” the capacity of the highways network.

It also moved to allay fears of GPs in Debenham becoming oversubscribed, saying the development “is not of a size which will create insurmountable problems for the local surgery practice”.

Addressing concerns of schools becoming full, Landex has committed to making a Community Infrastructure Levy contribution should a deficit arise as a result of the development being built.

The design and access statement submitted with the plans said: “This application proposes a well-designed, high quality residential development in a sustainable location.

“The development’s potential for impact on the landscape, on the built environment of the village and on the ecology of the site and its locality has been considered and the conclusion reached that the site has some constraints, but none which are impossible to mitigate.

“The proposed development accords with the development plan when assessed as a whole.”

