Closed pub could be converted into commercial unit

Published: 10:15 AM December 15, 2020

Plans have been submitted to convert a disused pub in Debenham into a commercial unit.

The Angel, in High Street, was purchased by its current owners, Mr and Mrs Paine, in March 2011 at a "significant loss" to its previous landlord, Enterprise Inns.

The grade II-listed pub has been closed for nearly two years and has been marketed for sale.

Several bids had been made to save the pub from closure, as it was listed as an asset of community value in 2014 - but a takeover is yet to come to fruition.

The owners have now submitted proposals to Mid Suffolk District Council seeking permission to change the use of the pub from a drinking establishment to a unit with commercial use.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said the conversion would help retain employment opportunities in the village.

The documents added: "It is considered that the loss of The Angel as a drinking establishment has become a necessary one, following an exhaustive marketing period that has failed to find a buyer for it in this use."



