Developer submits plans for 54 homes in Suffolk village

Published: 6:00 AM May 30, 2021

Plans for 54 homes to the east of Aspall Road, Debenham, have been submitted - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans have been submitted for more than 50 new homes near Debenham.

Developer Hopkins & Moore has applied for permission to build 54 homes on a field on the northern edge of the Suffolk village. The application was submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council on Thursday May 20.

Located to the east of Aspall Road (B1077), 19 of the properties will be affordable while there will be parking spaces for 127 cars and 54 bikes.

According to documents submitted as part of the application nearly half a hectare of community space will be created on the 2.5 hectare site.

The properties will be arranged around a cul-de-sac with an access being created from the south-west corner of the site on to Aspall Road.

Six of the proposed affordable properties will be one bedroom flats or maisonettes, while nine will be two bed houses and four will be three bed houses. Of these, 14 will be available to rent at an affordable rate and five will be for sale on a shared ownership basis.

Of the properties to be sold at market value 13 would be two bed houses, 10 would be three bed houses, while 12 more would be houses with four bedrooms or more.

If the development is approved £650,000 will be given to local councils for local infrastructure — 25% of this will go to the parish council, with the rest going to Mid Suffolk District Council.

One comment from a member of the public concerned about the developments impact on traffic in the village has already been submitted.