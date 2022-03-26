Suffolk village prepares to host 50 Ukrainian refugees

Debenham is expecting to welcome around 50 Ukrainian refugees to stay in the village. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One Suffolk village is preparing to welcome 50 Ukrainian refugees, as councillors condemned Russia's actions and restated the county's willingness to help people fleeing the war.

Villagers from Debenham, which has a population of about 2,200 people, met on Wednesday evening to discuss how the village could help.

John Sweet, one of the organisers, said he expected around 20 people to attend, and was shocked when 50 people turned up.

Debenham's main street in the sunshine. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He said: "Everything was positive we've got over 50 in this village waiting for people to come.

"And that's just this village. This thing is growing and growing."

Mr Sweet, 72, said similar meetings were planned in nearby villages for people wanting to host refugees or help them settle into life in Suffolk.

Despite this, Mr Sweet said he was frustrated with the government's visa schemes.

Debenham's High Street - Credit: citizenside.com

He said: "The government is dragging its heels.

"I've sent an email to Dan Poulter saying we've got 50 beds here, but nobody to fill them yet."

One of those in Debenham who is preparing to take in a Ukrainian refugee is Colin Tapscott.

Colin Tapscott, from Debenham, says he will open his home to a Ukrainian Refugee. - Credit: BEN LAND

Mr Tapscott previously told this newspaper: "Looking at the news and seeing people in such circumstances, I though 'I can't just ignore this, what can I offer?'"

It comes as Suffolk County Council unanimously voted to condemn the war in Ukraine.

The leaders of the various groups at Suffolk County Council. From left to right: Sarah Adams, Labour group leader; Andrew Stringer, leader of the Green, Liberal Democrat and Independents group; Matthew Hicks, council leader and Conservative group leader. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN/GREGG BROWN

Council leader Matthew Hicks said: "At times like these it is absolutely right that we lay down our party political differences and come together as one democratically elected chamber to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

"By doing so we send a strong message: that the power of democracy and the innate human desire for freedom will never be silenced by the brutal murder of innocent people by the use of force.

"We are clear that the people of Ukraine have our full support, and that as a county we will do all we can to help those fleeing this war."

Andrew Stringer, leader of the Green, Liberal Democrat and Independents group: "We will do everything we can to ensure all those fleeing this war are given the best opportunity to be a part of Suffolk, and while the circumstances are cruel and unjust, we look forward to their arrival with open arms.”

Sarah Adams, Labour group leader, said: "I’m especially pleased that the council has committed itself to do all it can to support people who are fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. It is absolutely right that refugees and asylum seekers from anywhere in the world are fully welcomed and supported in Suffolk.”

The full motion passed by Suffolk County Council is below:

This County Council condemns Vladimir Putin’s immoral and reprehensible invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian people are facing an unjust war and an escalating humanitarian crisis, this council applauds their enduring bravery against this unconscionable aggression.

The Council recognises that the actions of Putin’s regime constitute an invasion, and their continued occupation of Ukraine is a unilateral act of hostility. We wholeheartedly disassociate the actions of Putin and the Russian state with individuals of Russian heritage living in Suffolk.

Suffolk has made clear its willingness to help settle individuals and families fleeing the conflict. We commit to supporting the people of Ukraine and pledge to work with our District and Borough Councils along with the Suffolk Resilience Forum, the Voluntary Sector, Suffolk Refugee Support and our MPs to ensure all efforts are made to welcome Displaced People coming from Ukraine to our county.

The Council is committed to working through existing channels, including the Suffolk Advice and Support Service and the Local Welfare Assistance Scheme, to support people in Suffolk deal with the local impact of the conflict where this is needed.

The Council will continue to assess its contracts, operations, and investments and will ensure that any links with companies associated with the Russian state are severed as soon as possible.

The Council thanks those who have already donated money & items, and encourages those in Suffolk, wanting to help further, to donate money to an accredited organisation, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN Refugee Agency, or the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal Fund.

We welcome the actions of Her Majesty’s Government to impose sanctions on Russia, and those associated with Putin’s regime, and ask that every effort is made to ensure Ukrainians entitled to come to the UK are able to do so as easily and speedily as possible.

The Council is clear that Putin’s invasion should fail, and we stand resolutely behind the Ukrainian people as they face down the aggression of the Russian state.