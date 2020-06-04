E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Debenhams reveal latest opening dates

PUBLISHED: 14:28 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 04 June 2020

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre will reopen on June 15

Archant

Debenhams department stores have revealed when they will reopen their Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds stores following lockdown.

After 40 Debenhams staff were made redundant at Ipswich and Colchester's shops, the chain will open stores across the region on June 15

The high street icon said it will reopen 50 of its stores in England on June 15 as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Debenhams in the Arc Shopping Centre in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich’s Tavern Street store will both open, as well as those in Colchester and Chelmsford.

Debenhams was already struggling financially before the Covid-19 pandemic and went into administration on April 9 in a protective measure against creditors demanding their money.

Even those opening their doors on June 15 have been struck by staff cuts, with 40 members of staff at the Ipswich store made redundant over a video call with just three days warning.

Debenhams said preparations for the reopenings are “well under way”, with strict social distancing and hygiene procedures being implemented across all stores.

Managing director Steven Cook said: “We are delighted to be welcoming customers back to our stores in the coming weeks.

“From the installation of Perspex screens at till points to the roll-out of social distancing procedures and PPE, we have been working hard to ensure our colleagues and customers can work and shop with confidence.

“Our reopening plans follow the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on 120 stores, meaning that the vast majority of our stores will be reopening.”

There are 142 branches of Debenhams across the UK at the moment, with the retailer confirming 22 of those will permanently close.

