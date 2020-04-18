E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

PUBLISHED: 09:47 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 18 April 2020

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

High street department store Debenhams has announced a fresh round of store closures – and seven shops will not open again after the coronavirus lockdown lifts.

The Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds branches of Debenhams are safe for now as they are not included in the lit of stores the firm is planning to axe.

Around 120 of the chain’s 142 stores nationwide are due to be saved under terms agreed by Britain’s oldest department store.

More than 400 staff are set to lose their jobs due to the closures, which come a week after the company went into administration for the second time this year.

The first seven stores earmarked for closure are Truro, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Salisbury, Westfield in west London, Warrington, Leamington Spa and South Shields.

Previously, it has been reported that Ipswich’s Cornhill branch is one of Debenhams’ most profitable stores.

Stefaan Vansteenkiste, chief executive officer of Debenhams, said: “I’m delighted with the progress we are making with our landlord discussions which reflects the pragmatic view the vast majority of them are taking of the current market conditions.

“We have agreed terms on the vast majority of our UK stores and talks are proceeding positively on the remainder, positioning us to reopen these stores when Government regulations permit.

“Regrettably we have been unable to reach agreement on seven stores and these will not be reopening, and I’d like to express my thanks to our colleagues in these stores at what I know is a difficult time for everyone.”

