Empty Debenhams store in Bury St Edmunds may become cinema

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:48 PM February 14, 2022
Bury Debenhams

The empty Debenhams store in the Arc shopping centre in Bury could be a new cinema - Credit: Paul Geater

The empty Debenhams store in Bury St Edmunds' Arc Shopping Centre could get a new lease of life as an Everyman cinema if plans are approved.

A planning application has been lodged with West Suffolk Council for the basement to be part retail and part cinema.

The application says boutique cinema chain Everyman plan to create four cinema screens with a fifth for private hire, as well as a small bar and restaurant area.

In total, the screens would provide 306 seats. The largest screen will accommodate 104 customers, with the others comprising a 74-seat screen and two 48-seat screens. The private hire space will cater for 32 viewers.

Intended hours of use have been listed as 9am-2.30am Monday-Sunday, with limited exceptions to 3.30am for midnight screenings and blockbuster releases.

In the application by Bury WM Unit Trust, it states a cinema will “promote the vitality and viability of the town centre by securing a leisure and entertainment use within the primary shopping area,” and added: “It will make effective use of previously developed land within Bury St Edmunds town centre”.

It is expected that 15 full-time and 15 part-time jobs will be created if approved.
Everyman Group currently owns 36 cinemas, but in its application said it was looking for opportunities to grow that number.

It said food and drink can be delivered to customers at their seats, which include sofa seating arrangements, while its offering included blockbuster movies, arthouse films, live Q&As and film festivals.

The proposals are expected to go before planners in the spring or summer this year.

Bury St Edmunds News

