Decision on new business park units on hold

PUBLISHED: 05:30 09 July 2020

Haverhill Business Park. Picture: TREBOR/HILLWOOD

Haverhill Business Park. Picture: TREBOR/HILLWOOD

A decision on how three new units at Haverhill business park are to operate is on hold.

A reserved matters application was due to be discussed by West Suffolk Council’s development control on Wednesday July 8.

However at the start of the meeting it was announced the application had been withdrawn. No explanation was given.

The application was to seek consent over the appearance and future use of the three units previously granted outline planning permission land adjacent to the business park in Bumpstead Road.

This included increasing the size of one of the units, reducing the size of another, plus control measures over lorry movements, parking and manoeuvring.

However nearby residents are concerned about the impact of the scheme on the area, including traffic noise, lighting, disruption from dust and surface water, plus concerns proposed landscaping is inadequate.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

