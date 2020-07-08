Decision on new business park units on hold

A decision on how three new units at Haverhill business park are to operate is on hold.

A reserved matters application was due to be discussed by West Suffolk Council’s development control on Wednesday July 8.

However at the start of the meeting it was announced the application had been withdrawn. No explanation was given.

The application was to seek consent over the appearance and future use of the three units previously granted outline planning permission land adjacent to the business park in Bumpstead Road.

This included increasing the size of one of the units, reducing the size of another, plus control measures over lorry movements, parking and manoeuvring.

However nearby residents are concerned about the impact of the scheme on the area, including traffic noise, lighting, disruption from dust and surface water, plus concerns proposed landscaping is inadequate.