'Absolutely awful': Anger as rubbish left dumped near beauty spot

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:00 AM August 14, 2022
Residents were angered to see a large number of rubbish bags dumped near a popular beauty spot

Residents have been left angered after a large amount of rubbish bags were left dumped near a popular beauty spot. 

The bags of rubbish were left dumped by the side of the road near the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty at Dedham Vale.

A large number of bags filled with rubbish were seen left near a public footpath yesterday morning (August 11).

Local residents were shocked and angered at the sight of the dumped litter. 

One resident described the rubbish as "absolutely awful".

Another said: "People have no respect."

There are now calls for more signs to put up near the area to remind people to take their own rubbish home. 

Last month a tent, kitchen units, bedding and wood were left dumped by the side of the road in Hollesley, near Woodbridge.


