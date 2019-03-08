Thunderstorms

Anger as 'outrageous' yellow lines ruin man's view of countryside

PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:29 20 July 2019

David Lowe near the new double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

David Lowe near the new double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An angry man on the Suffolk and Essex border has hit out at authorities as he says double-yellow lines are ruining the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Bill Davies and David Lowe walking into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBill Davies and David Lowe walking into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

To many, Dedham Vale is known as one of the regions most beautiful landscapes and was the inspiration of much of world-renowned artist John Constable's work.

But now, local man David Lowe says a new stretch of double-yellow lines is "destroying" the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

"I just cant believe it," Mr Lowe said. "It looks like it runs for at least 200 yards.

"It is absolutely outrageous, I don't understand why they would decide to use such a ridiculous shade of bright yellow.

New double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNew double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"They are destroying the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, not protecting it."

Mr Lowe, a charted surveyor, says others in the area are appalled after the lines unexpectedly appeared during the week.

The news comes just weeks after another angry man, in Bury St Edmunds, called similarly coloured lines "hideous" and three months after the people of Woodbridge also used the word to describe repeated yellow road markings in their town centre.

Concerns had been raised that the brightly-coloured paint used in Bury St Edmunds did not meet government requirements, although in June Suffolk Highways supported their choice of colour.

New double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNew double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Now, with the issue again coming to light, the council-run body has stressed checks are underway and are hopeful the lines meet standards.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: "Suffolk Highways are undertaking a large programme of work to refresh the yellow lines around the county. The appearance of the brightness and colour is mainly due to the fact they are new and noticeably stand out from the rest.

"We are currently confirming that the road marking paint meets with appropriate standards - based on all evidence provided so far by the road markings service provider, there is every indication that the colour used complies with the British standard."

Have you seen any more examples of the lines? Email us here.

Road reopens as search for missing Suffolk man continues

A road has been closed in Leiston in the search for Brian Nunn, 82. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Rare illness often leaves me ‘drained from just having breakfast’

Joanne Mahon from Haverhill, who has sarcoidosis. Picture: CONTRIBUTED (NAME SUPPLIED)

Can you spot yourself at Stowmarket Carnival’s film themed parade?

One float was Willy Wonkas Chocolate Factory Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire service to review its response to road traffic collisions

A review of Suffolk Fire and Rescue's road traffic collision response is to take place. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Anger as ‘outrageous’ yellow lines ruin man’s view of countryside

David Lowe near the new double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
