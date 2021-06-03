News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Utterly disgusting' pile of litter left at beauty spot on hottest day of year

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 11:01 AM June 3, 2021   
Dedham residents were disgusted by the pile of litter left by the River Stour

Dedham residents were disgusted by the pile of litter left by the River Stour - Credit: Contributed

Dedham residents have branded a pile of litter left by tourists as "disgusting" - as the hottest day of the year drew half-term crowds to the River Stour beauty spot.

The banks of the river were filled with people enjoying the summer sun on Wednesday, June 2.

However, the footpath gate was strewn with litter by the end of the day, despite numerous bins on site.

The River Stour at Dedham has been marred by littering in recent summers

The River Stour at Dedham has been marred by littering in recent summers - Credit: SIMON PAGE

Last year, when the riverbanks were left covered in litter, Colchester Borough Council was forced to send extra officers to clear up the mess.

A scheme of taking away bins to encourage tourists to take their rubbish home also failed to address the problem.

One Dedham resident said the mess this week was "utterly disgusting" and that the people who did it should be ashamed.

Another said: "What kind of person thinks: 'I’ll just leave that here and not take it home in my car'?"

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club
  2. 2 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
  3. 3 Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview
  1. 4 Revealed: Readers' favourite fish and chip takeaways in Suffolk
  2. 5 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country
  3. 6 Woman who was 10 times drug drive limit jailed after police chase
  4. 7 'There's a club up the road...why can't we do more than they've done?' - Ashton says there's 'no limit' for Town
  5. 8 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
  6. 9 Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show
  7. 10 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook celebrates with Cheyenne Dunkley after the game against Leeds Unite

Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Josh Hawkes signed for Sunderland from Hartlepool in 2020

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'He'll be in the first team squad for pre-season' - Sunderland sporting...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
ashton

Football

'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Brian Pinner has had to give up his ITFC season ticket after 50 years due to his health. He has alot

Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon