Tourists create parking chaos in Dedham, with locals saying it’s now ‘like Butlins’

Parking chaos in Dedham, near the River Stour, is causing uproar with residents. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

Hundreds of visitors flocking to picture-postcard Dedham have left local roads in chaos, with the area now like “a Butlin’s holiday camp”.

‘Dangerous’ double parking near the River Stour in particular is causing major problems, with pictures showing vehicles struggling to get through or turn around.

Cars have been parked on both sides of Dedham Road and Mill Lane, near The Boathouse, as tourists head to the area to enjoy picturesque Constable Country in the good weather.

Kate Prestidge, a resident of Dedham, said you can no longer access the village via one of the main roads because of the parking problems and said the situation has become “incredibly dangerous”.

She said: “It is incredibly frustrating to see Dedham being eroded to the extent that, as a resident, one can’t even access the village via one of the main roads in and out.

“The parking is incredibly dangerous, there are young children tomb-stoning off the bridge putting kayaker’s using the river at risk, and to be quite frank the situation with so many tourists visiting is becoming untenable.”

A field has since been opened by one of the farmers, charging visitors £5 to park for the day.

Despite this, people are continuing to park along Dedham Road and the area has become swamped with traffic recently as a result of the hot weather.

Kate added: “I once lived in a village that truly felt like an area of outstanding natural beauty, but now it’s like living in a Butlin’s holiday camp.

“I have lived here all my life and the situation has never been as bad as it is now. I fear it will take a serious accident for Suffolk County Council to listen to the concerns being frequently expressed by so many Dedham residents.”

Kate said this week has been “one of the worst” for traffic and numbers of people.

Carmel Evans said: “We encountered all of this a couple of weeks ago. We kept going. Totally ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, Angela May said: “It was fine on Sunday as there was parking in the field which cost a fiver but it was worth it and well organised.”

A few weeks ago, Dedham Parish Council was forced to remove litter bins from Dedham Vale after crowds of visitors left a trail of “unsightly” and “dangerous” rubbish.

The tourism hot spot has been inundated with crowds during the weeks of fine weather - but as a result the litter issue has escalated with disposable barbecues, glass bottles and even human excrement left behind.

The parish council felt they had no option but to remove the bins in the hope it will encourage people to take their rubbish home.

