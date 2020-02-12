Deer dies after sustaining serious injuries in road accident

A deer has been put down after it was seriously injured in Levington. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic is building near Ipswich where a deer has been put down after it suffered serious injuries in a road accident.

Police were called to the incident in Felixstowe Road in Levington at around 1.35pm today, near to Levington Marina.

Upon arrival, officers found the deer with serious injuries after it was believed to be involved in a collision, however there was no other vehicle at the scene.

The deer warden arrived at 2.20pm and due to the extent of its injuries the decision was made to put the deer down.

Traffic is understood to be clearing in the area.