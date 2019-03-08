'Deery me!' - Muntjac spotted 'jumping off pier'

The deer was spotted scampering along the beach towards Holland-on-Sea Picture: MICHAEL PUNTSCHART MICHAEL PUNTSCHART

Beach-goers were taken by surprise this morning when a deer was spotted 'jumping' off the end of a pier into the sea.

The muntjac reportedly jumped into the sea and ended up on the Clacton beach Picture: MICHAEL PUNTSCHART The muntjac reportedly jumped into the sea and ended up on the Clacton beach Picture: MICHAEL PUNTSCHART

The deer reportedly jumped off the end of Clacton Pier and tried to paddle towards the Jaywick side, before being swept in the other direction.

One pier worker confirmed the animal had ended up in the water and found its way back onto the Essex beach.

Michael Puntschart, from Clacton, described how he saw the muntjac deer scampering up the beach near his seafood stall, Tubby Isaacs, at around 11.30am this morning.

He said he saw the deer heading in the direction of Holland-on-Sea.

"I push-biked along to take the picture about half a mile towards Holland-on-Sea," he said.

"It caused quite a stir along the seafront. It's not a common sight."

The pictures show what is believed to be a muntjac deer trotting along the sand near the walkway.

It is not yet known what happened to the animal.