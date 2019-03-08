Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Deery me!' - Muntjac spotted 'jumping off pier'

PUBLISHED: 14:38 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 17 June 2019

The deer was spotted scampering along the beach towards Holland-on-Sea Picture: MICHAEL PUNTSCHART

The deer was spotted scampering along the beach towards Holland-on-Sea Picture: MICHAEL PUNTSCHART

MICHAEL PUNTSCHART

Beach-goers were taken by surprise this morning when a deer was spotted 'jumping' off the end of a pier into the sea.

The muntjac reportedly jumped into the sea and ended up on the Clacton beach Picture: MICHAEL PUNTSCHARTThe muntjac reportedly jumped into the sea and ended up on the Clacton beach Picture: MICHAEL PUNTSCHART

The deer reportedly jumped off the end of Clacton Pier and tried to paddle towards the Jaywick side, before being swept in the other direction.

One pier worker confirmed the animal had ended up in the water and found its way back onto the Essex beach.

Michael Puntschart, from Clacton, described how he saw the muntjac deer scampering up the beach near his seafood stall, Tubby Isaacs, at around 11.30am this morning.

You may also want to watch:

He said he saw the deer heading in the direction of Holland-on-Sea.

"I push-biked along to take the picture about half a mile towards Holland-on-Sea," he said.

"It caused quite a stir along the seafront. It's not a common sight."

The pictures show what is believed to be a muntjac deer trotting along the sand near the walkway.

It is not yet known what happened to the animal.

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Final overspend for county council 2018/19 revealed

Suffolk cabinet member Richard Smith said care for the county's most vulnerable had to be the priority in tyhe council's budget. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Final overspend for county council 2018/19 revealed

Suffolk cabinet member Richard Smith said care for the county's most vulnerable had to be the priority in tyhe council's budget. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mildenhall’s Sharma and Hussain put Burwell & Exning in a spin

Matt Allen, who made an important 51 in Mildenhall's victory over Burwell & Exning. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Deery me!’ – Muntjac spotted ‘jumping off pier’

The deer was spotted scampering along the beach towards Holland-on-Sea Picture: MICHAEL PUNTSCHART

Former lecturer takes stand to describe ‘devastating effect’ of child sex abuse accusations

Julian Myerscough Picture: ARCHANT

ITV’s Love Island has turned me into the worst version of myself

The Bridezillas challenge at the weekend was particularly edifying. PHOTO: ITV.COM

Questions remain over future of specialist speech and language education provision in Suffolk

Councillor Chris Chambers, deputy cabinet member for education Picture: AMY GIBBONS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists