E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'It's reckless and inexcusable' - Police slam defibrillator thieves

20 August, 2019 - 05:30
Police have slammed defibrillator thieves Picture: ARCHANT

Police have slammed defibrillator thieves Picture: ARCHANT

A number of life-saving defibrillators have been stolen in the region - with fears the vital devices could be being sold abroad by organised crime gangs.

A defibrillator was stolen from FC Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPSA defibrillator was stolen from FC Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Recent thefts in Clacton and Newmarket have highlighted the issue, with similar incidents also taking place in Ipswich, Dovercourt and Heybridge over the past year.

Thieves broke into FC Clacton overnight on Saturday, August 10 and took the piece of life-saving equipment, worth £1,000, from the Essex club's Austin Arena.

The community rallied around the club following the incident, with a replacement defibrillator donated by Cardiac Science and damage to the clubhouse repaired free of charge by Clacton company Superior Exteriors.

In a statement, the club said its "faith in humanity had been restored".

"Our initial shock and disgust at this act was soon forgotten as we were overwhelmed by kind offers of support and funding by our amazing supporters, the wider public, businesses and other clubs in the non-league community."

MORE: 'I'm sick to my stomach' - Campaigner hits out after Ipswich defibrillator stolen

A defibrillator worth £1,000 was also stolen from Newmarket's Memorial Hall, in the High Street, between 4.30pm on Monday, July 29 and 8.50am on Tuesday, July 30.

You may also want to watch:

Rachel Hood, mayor of Newmarket and county and district councillor, said the community were upset by the theft.

"It's very disappointing. You wouldn't think anyone would steal a defibrillator and it's a feeling of 'how could someone do this?' The community are upset and dismayed.

"There was a similar incident in Clacton and we have heard that they are being sold, possibly out of the country, although I don't know that to be fact.

"On the positive side, someone has come forward and volunteered to replace it."

Mrs Hood added that many members of staff at Newmarket Town Council had been trained in using the vital piece of equipment.

In July last year, a defibrillator was stolen from Seven Asset in St Peter's Street, Ipswich.

Chief Inspector Andy Pursehouse, from the Newmarket Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Stealing, damaging or interfering with defibrillators without good cause is absolutely reckless and inexcusable.

"It clearly puts people's lives at risk in our communities and I would appeal to anybody with any information regarding this incident to come forward to police."

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Live updates from across Suffolk and north Essex

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

House guests repaid host’s kindness...by stealing her TV!

A television was stolen in the burglary in Woodbridge. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Dealing with great expectations, unleashing new boys and putting it right under the lights - looking ahead to Town v Dons

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this evening. Picture: PAGEPIX

Trio of Ipswich show owners plead guilty to sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

‘My wildest dream has come true’ – Caswell prepares to join Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Caswell on stage after being announced the winners of the Hoax Live Finals at Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists