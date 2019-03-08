Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Councils fail to meet recycling targets, figures show

PUBLISHED: 07:23 18 July 2019

The former Suffolk Coastal District Council ranks among the top 50 best recyclers in the UK, while Tendring in Essex ranks as the worst in the region Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The former Suffolk Coastal District Council ranks among the top 50 best recyclers in the UK, while Tendring in Essex ranks as the worst in the region Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Parts of Suffolk and Essex are failing to meet recycling targets, it has been revealed - with one area ranked amongst the worst in the UK.

Tendring District Council recycled just 27% of its household waste between April 2017 and April 2018 - making it the 22nd least-recycling authority in the UK, the figures from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) showed.

However other parts of the region performed better, with the former Suffolk Coastal District Council exceeding European Union targets by recycling 54% of household waste.

Colchester also recycled 54.8% of household waste, the 37th best nationwide, while Mid Suffolk and Babergh councils recorded a recycling rate of 42.2%.

EU targets say areas should recycle at least half of household waste.

The figures on recycling, collected by DEFRA, come as environmental issues are a hot topic Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTOThe figures on recycling, collected by DEFRA, come as environmental issues are a hot topic Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Tendring District Council said the authority has been making changes since the data was recorded.

He said: "We are aware of our low recycling rate in comparison to the rest of the east of England, and that is why recycling was a focus of a councillor task and finish group last year."

The council has also seen a "surge" in the number of people requesting recycling boxes, he said.

He added: "In the past seven years we have issued around 30,000 sets, but in the past five weeks we have given out around 10,000 boxes.

"We believe this is a very positive sign of just how much recycling is being taken up by residents who either weren't doing it at all before, or who are upping their game, which can only be a good thing for the environment."

By government definition, household waste not only includes rubbish from people's homes but also street bins, as well as waste from parks.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Road, rail and sea to be used for Sizewell C materials – and bypass could be temporary measure

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Councils fail to meet recycling targets, figures show

The former Suffolk Coastal District Council ranks among the top 50 best recyclers in the UK, while Tendring in Essex ranks as the worst in the region Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s a massive achievement turning this around..’ - engineering firm set for closure, bounces back

Working conditions have been improved at C.Rayment

Otley merger college head makes land-based pledge for future

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter, Viv Gillespie and Jane Townsend discussing the new partnership at the Otley campus Picture: JOHN NICE

Heart transplant patient: I owe my life to my donor

Yvonne Dunham lived with sudden adult death syndrome before having a heart transplant last year Picture: SONYA DUNCAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists