A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays now cleared

PUBLISHED: 16:43 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 08 December 2020

The break down occured on the A14 West between near Haughley. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The break down occured on the A14 West between near Haughley. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A breakdown on the A14 that was causing “severe” delays appears to have cleared.

Police were called to a broken down vehicle on the A14 westbound at Haughley at around 2.45pm.

The vehicle is blocking one lane, and it was causing “severe” delays of up to 10 minutes at around 4.45pm according to the AA traffic map.

The AA map also said that the average speed in the area is 10mph.

But now the break down appears to have been cleared and the Traffic Map is no longer reporting any delays.

