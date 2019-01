Four vehicle crash closes lane of A12 northbound at Eight Ash Green

The A12 at Eight Ash Green Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A four vehicle accident is causing long delays on the A12 northbound tonight in Essex.

A12 Northbound – CLOSED between Junction 26 (Eight Ash Green) and Junction 27 (Spring Lane/A133) following a four vehicle accident. Delays back to J25 (Marks Tey) pic.twitter.com/7r9eCIyiZ6 — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) January 29, 2019

The A12 northbound had been closed between junction 26 and 27 following the incident earlier this afternoon.

Delays are said to be back towards junction 25 at Marks Tey.

The road was closed completely for a time but only one lane remains closed.