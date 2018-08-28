Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 10:14 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:36 28 November 2018
Archant
Police and ambulance attended an accident which happened on Heath Road in Ipswich this morning.
The police were called to the incident on Heath Road at 8.15am this morning.
Officers said a Citroen Xsara Picasso was in collision with a DAF Truck.
An ambulance crew attended and assessed an infant at the scene but did not require ambulance transport.
The incident was cleared by 8.50am.