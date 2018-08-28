Two lanes closed after four vehicle crash on A11

The crash happened near the five ways roundabout on the A11 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Drivers are being warned of delays after a van went into the central reservation near the five ways roundabout at Mildenhall.

Police were called shortly before 5pm on Tuesday afternoon with reports of a four vehicle collision on the busy road near Mildenhall.

A spokesman confirmed a van went into the central reservation on the A11, blocking the road.

He added that nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

Two lanes – one heading northbound and one heading southbound – remain closed while officers work to remove the van from the road.

Police reopened one lane heading northbound at 6pm.