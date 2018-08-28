Two lanes closed after four vehicle crash on A11
PUBLISHED: 18:54 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:58 27 November 2018
GOOGLE MAPS
Drivers are being warned of delays after a van went into the central reservation near the five ways roundabout at Mildenhall.
Police were called shortly before 5pm on Tuesday afternoon with reports of a four vehicle collision on the busy road near Mildenhall.
A spokesman confirmed a van went into the central reservation on the A11, blocking the road.
He added that nobody was seriously injured in the collision.
Two lanes – one heading northbound and one heading southbound – remain closed while officers work to remove the van from the road.
Police reopened one lane heading northbound at 6pm.