One taken to hospital after lorry crash near Bury St Edmunds

Paramedics have been assisting police after two cars and a lorry collided on the A134 at Great Whelnetham.

Officers were called at 2.30pm this afternoon with reports of a collision involving an Audi A3, Audi A4 and Mercedes lorry on the A134 between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

The road was completely closed for some time while officers worked to clear the scene, resulting in localised disruption.

A police spokeswoman said there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

An ambulance spokeswoman added: "At 2.42pm one of our ambulance crews came across a collision on the A134 in Bury St Edmunds.

"We sent two additional ambulances and one ambulance officer.

"One person was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment."

The road reopened at roughly 3.45pm.