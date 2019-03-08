Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Updated

One taken to hospital after lorry crash near Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 13 May 2019

The A143 was completely closed for some time following the crash at Great Whelnetham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A143 was completely closed for some time following the crash at Great Whelnetham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Paramedics have been assisting police after two cars and a lorry collided on the A134 at Great Whelnetham.

Officers were called at 2.30pm this afternoon with reports of a collision involving an Audi A3, Audi A4 and Mercedes lorry on the A134 between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

The road was completely closed for some time while officers worked to clear the scene, resulting in localised disruption.

A police spokeswoman said there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

An ambulance spokeswoman added: "At 2.42pm one of our ambulance crews came across a collision on the A134 in Bury St Edmunds.

"We sent two additional ambulances and one ambulance officer.

"One person was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment."

The road reopened at roughly 3.45pm.

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon's famous race

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Quirky Ipswich shop to close due to 'decline in retail'

The Ohh Deer shop in Ipswich is due to close in May 2019. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

'Everyone loved Doris Day' - Ipswich singer Annika pays tribute to legendary star

Doris Day, who has died aged 97. Picture: PA Photo/Courtesy Arwin Productions.

Man accused of sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

'She's a little fighter!' How brave little Arabella fought back against deadly leukaemia

Arabella Scannell pictured with her parents Mark and Ellie. Picture: SCANNELL FAMILY
