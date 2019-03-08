Delays after car collides with tree on A14

Motorists suffered delays after a car left the road and collided with a tree on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

One lane was closed due to the accident on the A14 eastbound from junction 44 at the Bury Eastern interchange to junction 45 at General Castle Way at Rougham.

The lane closure resulted in congestion tailing back to junction 43 at the Sugar Beet roundabout.

The incident happened around 5.30pm this evening.

Three appliances from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were initially despatched, but two were called back and the third was only required to make the car safe as paramedics treated the driver, who was not understood to be seriously hurt.