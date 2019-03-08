Thunderstorms

Delays after car collides with tree on A14

PUBLISHED: 19:47 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 24 July 2019

The A14 by the sugar beet works at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 by the sugar beet works at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Motorists suffered delays after a car left the road and collided with a tree on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

One lane was closed due to the accident on the A14 eastbound from junction 44 at the Bury Eastern interchange to junction 45 at General Castle Way at Rougham.

The lane closure resulted in congestion tailing back to junction 43 at the Sugar Beet roundabout.

The incident happened around 5.30pm this evening.

Three appliances from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were initially despatched, but two were called back and the third was only required to make the car safe as paramedics treated the driver, who was not understood to be seriously hurt.

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

'I think he would like to go' - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

