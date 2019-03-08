Warnings of long delays on the A14 after lorry stops in lane

Highways England are warning of delays of up to 45 minutes after an incident on the A14 westbound this morning near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police stopped traffic at J43 shortly before 7am this morning.

It's thought that a lorry has stopped in lane one with debris also on the road.

Highways England wrote on Twitter: "There are approximately 4.5 miles of congestion back to J46 at Beyton, this is likely to add around 45 minutes onto usual journey times. Plan ahead."