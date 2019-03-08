Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Long tailbacks near Stansted Airport after serious incident on M11

PUBLISHED: 06:41 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:12 20 March 2019

The road has now reopened in both directions, but authorities are warning of queuing traffic Picture: COLIN SHEAD

The road has now reopened in both directions, but authorities are warning of queuing traffic Picture: COLIN SHEAD

COLIN SHEAD

The M11 was completely closed near Stansted Airport following a serious incident in the early hours of this morning.

Essex Police took the lead on the incident, which shut the road overnight in both directions between junctions seven (A414/Harlow) and eight (A120/Stansted).

Officers warned the incident was likely to cause “significant disruption” to road users, and people were advised to follow diversions.

Highways England also warned motorists to avoid the area.

The nature of the incident is not yet clear.

A spokesman for Essex Police said earlier this morning: “Officers are currently at the scene of an incident on the M11.

“The road has been shut southbound between Junction 7 and 8.

“Diversions are currently in place and is likely to cause significant disruption to road users. Please allow extra time for your journey and avoid the area where possible.”

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel may be the scene of a chemical incident Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel may be the scene of a chemical incident Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Long tailbacks near Stansted Airport after serious incident on M11

The road has now reopened in both directions, but authorities are warning of queuing traffic Picture: COLIN SHEAD

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Do you want to be a Future50 business? Applications are open

Could you be a Future50 2019 business? Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Revealed - where in Suffolk needs 18,000 homes by 2036

Plans for 135 homes on the former council offices site in Needham Market will help towards the 1,000 homes needed across Babergh and Mid Suffolk each year. Picture: MID SUFFOLK COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists