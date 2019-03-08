Long tailbacks near Stansted Airport after serious incident on M11
PUBLISHED: 06:41 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:12 20 March 2019
COLIN SHEAD
The M11 was completely closed near Stansted Airport following a serious incident in the early hours of this morning.
Essex Police took the lead on the incident, which shut the road overnight in both directions between junctions seven (A414/Harlow) and eight (A120/Stansted).
Officers warned the incident was likely to cause “significant disruption” to road users, and people were advised to follow diversions.
Highways England also warned motorists to avoid the area.
The nature of the incident is not yet clear.
A spokesman for Essex Police said earlier this morning: “Officers are currently at the scene of an incident on the M11.
“The road has been shut southbound between Junction 7 and 8.
“Diversions are currently in place and is likely to cause significant disruption to road users. Please allow extra time for your journey and avoid the area where possible.”