Long tailbacks near Stansted Airport after serious incident on M11

The road has now reopened in both directions, but authorities are warning of queuing traffic Picture: COLIN SHEAD COLIN SHEAD

The M11 was completely closed near Stansted Airport following a serious incident in the early hours of this morning.

The #M11 is now open in both directions BOTH DIRECTIONS between J7 and J8 following the earlier Police led incident being resolved. Residual delays remain in both directions, but will start to ease now. Thanks for your patience this morning. @STN_Airport — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 20, 2019

Essex Police took the lead on the incident, which shut the road overnight in both directions between junctions seven (A414/Harlow) and eight (A120/Stansted).

Officers warned the incident was likely to cause “significant disruption” to road users, and people were advised to follow diversions.

Highways England also warned motorists to avoid the area.

The nature of the incident is not yet clear.

A spokesman for Essex Police said earlier this morning: “Officers are currently at the scene of an incident on the M11.

“The road has been shut southbound between Junction 7 and 8.

“Diversions are currently in place and is likely to cause significant disruption to road users. Please allow extra time for your journey and avoid the area where possible.”