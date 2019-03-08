Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford Archant

Roads reopened by police following long delays on both the A12 and the A14 after a severe hailstorm caused multiple vehicles to crash.

On the A14 in the Stowmarket area, a crash involving multiple vehicles has caused delays on both the east and westbound carriageways.

The eastbound carriageway is now clear and the westbound carriageway is in the process of being reopened between junction 49 at Tot Hill and 47 at Woolpit, having been closed for an hour.

The ambulance service are in attendance and at least one person has been taken to hospital. They are not believed to be in a life-threatening or a life-changing condition.

There are also reports of a separate crash further along the A14, not far from the other one.

Cars queue on the A14 at Stowmarket after a number of accidents in the area Picture: Mark Langford Cars queue on the A14 at Stowmarket after a number of accidents in the area Picture: Mark Langford

The incident was reported just before 3pm and five cars were involved. There were reports that one vehicle was on its roof.

The incident on the A12 happened at after 1.30pm today at Colchester, where the road is joined by the A120.

Essex police have confirmed that five cars were involved in the crash and two people were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Officers say that enquires into the crash are ongoing.

Traffic is still being affected by the incident and cars are passing by at a reduced speed however the roads are now completely open again.

It is reported that a severe hail storm caused the incidents and that the roads are now white with hail.

Adam Dury, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “There isn’t one single cause of a hailstorm, they can be caused by heavy cloud or thunderstorms.

“Rain drops start frozen in the clouds and melt before they reach the surface - but if they grow too big or if there is cold air aloft and the surface temperature is also cold, then this can stop them from melting.

“There is potential for more hailstorms to occur later this afternoon as well as tomorrow afternoon, especially in the west.”