Rush hour delays after lorry crash on A12
PUBLISHED: 09:09 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 02 May 2019
Motorists were caught in delays this morning after a lorry crash left one lane of A12 partially blocked between Eight Ash Green and Marks Tey.
Officers were called at 7.15am with reports of a two vehicle collision on the London-bound stretch of the A12, affecting traffic between Colchester and Chelmsford.
A crash involving a car and a lorry left one lane blocked between junction 26 (A1124/Eight Ash Green) and junction 25 (A120/Marks Tey).
A spokeswoman for Essex Police said both vehicles appear to have been cleared from the road, and no injuries have been reported.