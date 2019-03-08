Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Rush hour delays after lorry crash on A12

PUBLISHED: 09:09 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 02 May 2019

The collision happened on the southbound stretch of the A12 between Eight Ash Green and Marks Tey Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision happened on the southbound stretch of the A12 between Eight Ash Green and Marks Tey Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Motorists were caught in delays this morning after a lorry crash left one lane of A12 partially blocked between Eight Ash Green and Marks Tey.

You may also want to watch:

Officers were called at 7.15am with reports of a two vehicle collision on the London-bound stretch of the A12, affecting traffic between Colchester and Chelmsford.

A crash involving a car and a lorry left one lane blocked between junction 26 (A1124/Eight Ash Green) and junction 25 (A120/Marks Tey).

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said both vehicles appear to have been cleared from the road, and no injuries have been reported.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two arrested after crash sees teen airlifted to hospital

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where a teen was in collision with a car Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Greene King donates £25,000 to help boost community pubs

Greene King cheif executive Rooney Anand and Pub is The Hub's John Longden, Photo: Greene King.

A12 blocked after four vehicle crash

The collision has left one lane blocked between East Bergholt and Capel St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk 2019 launched - with its very own ‘Prosecco Point’

The walk, starting at Cult Cafe, is supported by polkadotfrog and East of England Co-op Picture: SAM DAWES

Chance of thunderstorms as heavy showers set to soak region

West Suffolk could see a spot of thunder and lightning on Thursday afternoon Picture: PETER CUTTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists