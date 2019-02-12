Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Long delays on A12 near Colchester after collision between car and motorbike

PUBLISHED: 09:16 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 06 March 2019

The A12 at Eight Ash Green Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 at Eight Ash Green Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Highways England is warning of delays on the A12 near Colchester this morning as emergency services deal with a collision.

The collision, between a motorbike and a car, took place on the A12 Londonbound.

The road is now partially blocked between J26 or Eight Ash Green and J25 for Marks Tey and the A120.

Traffic is thought to be back towards the Ardleigh Crown Interchange.

Highways England said: “Long delays of approx 50 minutes above normal travel time on the A12 near Colchester between A1124 and A120 southbound.

“Plan ahead, emergency services are at scene working to clear the vehicles involved in a collision.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sudbury railway line ‘taken out of service’ after train fault

Train services between Sudbury and Marks Tey will be replaced by buses until further notice Picture: GREGG BROWN

Long delays on A12 near Colchester after collision between car and motorbike

The A12 at Eight Ash Green Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They are the best side in the league by far’ – AFC Sudbury boss Morsley on Maldon & Tiptree

AFC Sudbury keeper Paul Walker protects his goal as Maldon & Tiptree mount another attack during the first half at King's Marsh. Picture: CARL MARSTON

£300m SnOasis project takes ‘crucial step forward’

An artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Significant delays on A14 at Copdock after lorry breakdown

One lane of the A14 offslip is currently closed Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists