Long delays on A12 near Colchester after collision between car and motorbike
PUBLISHED: 09:16 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 06 March 2019
Archant
Highways England is warning of delays on the A12 near Colchester this morning as emergency services deal with a collision.
The collision, between a motorbike and a car, took place on the A12 Londonbound.
The road is now partially blocked between J26 or Eight Ash Green and J25 for Marks Tey and the A120.
Traffic is thought to be back towards the Ardleigh Crown Interchange.
Highways England said: “Long delays of approx 50 minutes above normal travel time on the A12 near Colchester between A1124 and A120 southbound.
“Plan ahead, emergency services are at scene working to clear the vehicles involved in a collision.”