These roadworks projects on A14 and A12 could delay your journey this week

Roadworks for the week ahead have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Major roadworks projects booked for this week could spark disruption for Suffolk and Essex motorists, on routes such as the A14 and A12.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England has announced the projects likely to cause delays of 30 minutes or more this week:

A12 southbound between A120 near Colchester (west) and B1024 near Kelvedon (north)

Location: The A12 southbound between the A120 Colchester West and the junction with the A130 Chelmsford North.

Lane Closures: Lane two will be closed.

Reason: Emergency barrier repairs are planned.

Schedule: From 8.30pm on January 12 to 5am on January 13.

Lanes closed: There will be one of two lanes closed.

A12 northbound between A120 near Colchester (west) and A1124

Location: The A12 northbound between the A120 Colchester West and the junction with the A1124.

Lane closures: Lane three will be closed.

Reason: Emergency barrier repairs are planned.

Schedule: From 8.30pm on 12 January 12 to 5am on January 13.

Lanes closed: There will be one of three lanes closed.

A12 southbound access from A1124

Location: The A12 southbound entry slip from the A1124.

Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 5am from January 13 to January 18.

A120 westbound access from B1256 near Great Dunmow (west)

Location: The A120 westbound. Schedule: From 8pm on January 17 to 6am on January 18.

A14 J32 eastbound exit

Location: The A14 eastbound exit slip at junction 32 Histon. Lane closures: Lane one is closed.

Period: Expect disruption until 5am on January 13.

A14 J34 eastbound exit

Location: The A14 eastbound exit slip at junction J34 Fen Ditton.

Lane closures: Lane two will be closed.

Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 9.30am and 3.30pm from January 13 to January 17.

Link road from A14 J31 eastbound to A1307

Location: The A14 eastbound exit slip at junction 14 Cambridge.

Lane closures: Lane one is closed. Period: Expect disruption until 6am on June 15.