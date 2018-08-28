Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout
PUBLISHED: 19:45 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:52 12 November 2018
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Dock Gate Roundabout in Felixstowe.
Police were called just after 5.15pm on Monday afternoon with reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry on the roundabout linking the A14 with Walton Avenue (A154).
A woman has been taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries, but her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
Motorists have been caught in serious traffic delays affecting both the A14 and Walton Avenue.
A police spokesman confirmed that disruption is ongoing but efforts are being made to relieve congestion and clear the roads.