Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Dock Gate Roundabout in Felixstowe.

Police were called just after 5.15pm on Monday afternoon with reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry on the roundabout linking the A14 with Walton Avenue (A154).

A woman has been taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance with serious injuries, but her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Motorists have been caught in serious traffic delays affecting both the A14 and Walton Avenue.

A police spokesman confirmed that disruption is ongoing but efforts are being made to relieve congestion and clear the roads.