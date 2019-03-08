Partly Cloudy

Severe delays on A14 after lorry crash closes lane

PUBLISHED: 09:09 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 29 July 2019

Traffic chaos on the A14 after a lane has eben closed following a lorry crash. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Commuters are facing severe delays on the A14 after a lorry crash seriously damaged safety barriers, partially closing the eastbound carriageway.

The incident happened yesterday evening (July 28) after a lorry crashed off the road through the barrier and plunged onto a roundabout below.

The eastbound carriageway had been closed for hours while investigations took place but one lane has now reopened.

The inside lane is still closed however, for repairs to be made to the barrier.

Suffolk police have also said that the road may need to be closed over night for further work to take place.

The AA are now reporting serious delays on the route for traffic heading towards Ipswich.

The lane closure is at junction 52 at Claydon but cars are queueing back to junction 51 at Needham Market.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are being reported however, as rush hour ends these are expected to ease.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

