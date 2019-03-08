E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Congestion on A14 after two separate incidents

PUBLISHED: 09:08 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 25 September 2019

Drivers are facing delays on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers are facing delays on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers are facing delays on the A14 this morning after two separate incidents near Newmarket.

At 7.10am, a two-vehicle crash happened on eastbound carriageway near Junction 38 with damage caused to the central reservation.

Lane two on both sides of the carriageway is currently closed while police deal with the incident and debris on the road.

A broken down vehicle on the A14 eastbound at Kentford around 8.40am is also causing soe congestion, with lane one currently closed.

