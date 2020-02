Delays on A14 in rush hour after car breaks down

A broken down car is causing delays on the A14 in rush hour traffic.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they were called to the westbound carriageway near Claydon just after 5pm.

Recovery vehicles are en route to safely clear the road.

The AA traffic map is suggesting there are severe delays of 13 minutes while the vehicle is removed.