Crash on A14 cleared after car fails to stop at scene of collision

PUBLISHED: 08:53 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 30 January 2019

There are long delays on both the A12 and the A14 at Copdock, Picture: ARCHANT

There are long delays on both the A12 and the A14 at Copdock, Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The A14 has now been cleared following a crash which caused long delays at the Copdock interchange.

Police responded to calls at 7.55am after a car collided with the central reservation between junction 56 and junction 55 on the A14.

It is believed another car was also involved in the collision but it failed to stop.

One lane was closed on the road which caused long tailbacks with traffic stretching from junction 53 at Bramford to junction 56 at Wherstead.

There were also long delays on the A12 heading into Ipswich. Cars were queueing back to junction 32 at Capel St Mary.

An ambulance was been called, however the casualties are not believed to be seriously injured.

The road was cleared shortly after 9am.

