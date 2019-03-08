Sunshine and Showers

Updated

Train delays caused by signalling fault at London Liverpool Street

PUBLISHED: 11:21 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 24 June 2019

A fault with the signalling system at London Liverpool Street has caused delays Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A fault with the signalling system at London Liverpool Street has caused train disruption to some services across the region.

A set of points between Cambridge Heath and Bethnal Green on the Liverpool Street bound line has become defective, and as a result fewer trains are able to run between Tottenham Hale and Liverpool Street in the morning and evening peaks.

Disruption is expected until midnight.

Some services will be diverted to run from Tottenham Hale to Stratford where they will terminate and will not serve Liverpool Street.

Other services will be starting at Stratford instead of Liverpool Street and these services will call at Tottenham Hale as normal.

Greater Anglia apologised for the inconvenience and said tickets will be valid on Greater Anglia and TFL services between Stratford and Liverpool Street in both directions.

Click here to check specific services.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "We are sorry for this morning's disruption to your services in and out of Liverpool Street.

"We found a track fault last night between Bethnal Green and Cambridge Heath and were unable to complete a full fix ahead of this morning, so we diverted trains onto an adjacent line which caused changes to normal services. We plan to complete the repair tonight.

"Separately, there was a track circuit failure which meant services between Hackney Downs and Liverpool Street were suspended while our team repaired the fault.

"Delays are expected on some services, so passengers are advised to check the latest travel information to complete their journeys. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers."

