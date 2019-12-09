E-edition Read the EADT online edition
More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:30 09 December 2019

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train passengers are facing yet more delays this morning due to major signalling problems causing serious disruption to Greater Anglia services.

The signalling issues across rural routes are affecting trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe/Peterborough/Cambridge, while services between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been suspended.

Greater Anglia said that trains between Ipswich and Cambridge may be cancelled, and that a two hourly service will operate between the two places.

Services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been suspended until further notice.

A replacement bus service will operate between Ipswich and Felixstowe all day by Felixstowe Travel and Ipswich Buses.

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on local buses First Suffolk routes 75, 76, 77 and X7 between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

Buses will also run in place of trains between Marks Tey and Sudbury, and Greater Anglia said it has only been able to source very limited vehicles, which will be operated by M&M and Mark One Coaches from 5.30am at Sudbury and 6am at Marks Tey.

Train services between Cambridge and Norwich via Ely and Thetford have been revised.

All Norwich to Cambridge services will be altered to terminate and start at Ely. Apart from the last service - the 22:40 Norwich to Cambridge departure will run as normal.

Specific cancellations can be found by clicking here.

