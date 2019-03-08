Major train disruption in Suffolk and Essex after vehicle hits railway bridge in London

Passengers are facing delays on the rails today after a vehicle struck a bridge close between London Liverpool Street and Bethnal Green.

Train services running and from stations along the Ipswich, Clacton, Braintree, Stansted and Norwich lines may be delayed by 20 minutes, cancelled or revised.

Disruption is expected to last until 1pm.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Due to a vehicle striking a bridge earlier between London Liverpool Street and Bethnal Green, services are being disrupted.

"All lines have reopened and we will now work to recover the service."

Trains running through Manningtree, Colchester, Marks Tey, Witham, Wivenhoe, Thorpe-le-Soken, Stowmarket and Diss have been affected.

