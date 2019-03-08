E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Major train disruption in Suffolk and Essex after vehicle hits railway bridge in London

PUBLISHED: 11:28 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 06 September 2019

Passengers travelling to and from Ipswich Railway Station will be affected by the disruption Picture: ARCHANT

Passengers travelling to and from Ipswich Railway Station will be affected by the disruption Picture: ARCHANT

Passengers are facing delays on the rails today after a vehicle struck a bridge close between London Liverpool Street and Bethnal Green.

Train services running and from stations along the Ipswich, Clacton, Braintree, Stansted and Norwich lines may be delayed by 20 minutes, cancelled or revised.

Disruption is expected to last until 1pm.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Due to a vehicle striking a bridge earlier between London Liverpool Street and Bethnal Green, services are being disrupted.

"All lines have reopened and we will now work to recover the service."

Trains running through Manningtree, Colchester, Marks Tey, Witham, Wivenhoe, Thorpe-le-Soken, Stowmarket and Diss have been affected.

For updates on train delays see here.

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First look inside incredible new Felixstowe wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, will be hosting weddings from May 2020. Photo: Bushfire Photography.

Major train disruption in Suffolk and Essex after vehicle hits railway bridge in London

Passengers travelling to and from Ipswich Railway Station will be affected by the disruption Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager jailed for ‘senseless attack’ which left one victim with life-changing injuries

Liam Butcher, 19, of no fixed address, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for 19 months Picture: ESSEX POLICE

West End star Adam Garcia to star in Cinderella at Ipswich Regent

Adam Garcia will be playing Prince Charming at Ipswich Regent this Christmas 2019 Photo: Ipswich Regent
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists