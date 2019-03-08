Delia pays for Suffolk EU supporters to join march for second referendum

Delia Smith will be paying for coaches takin EU supporters to London. Photo: Jono Read Archant

Hundreds of pro-EU campaigners from Suffolk will be heading to London on Saturday to join a national march calling for a People's Vote - including some on coaches provided by celebrity chef Delia Smith.

The Suffolk EU Alliance will be returning to London on Saturday. Picture: PHILIP GOUGH The Suffolk EU Alliance will be returning to London on Saturday. Picture: PHILIP GOUGH

The "Together for a Final Say" march is expected to attract protesters from across the country - including seven coaches of people from Suffolk.

Norwich City co-owner Delia Smith is paying for coaches from Norwich and Bury St Edmunds and is among a number of well-known names from the business, entertainment and sporting worlds who are helping to get campaigners from their home-towns and regions to the demonstration in central London.

More than 170 coaches have already been booked by local campaign groups across the UK, to get to the "Together For The Final Say" march.

As well as Ipswich, Woodbridge and Bury St Edmunds, coaches have been booked from Inverness in north Scotland (554 miles) and Penzance in Cornwall (285 miles). Dozens of coaches will be travelling from areas that voted to leave in 2016, including, Lincolnshire, Derby, Darlington and the Welsh Valleys.

This is the third time Delia Smith has sponsored coach travel to get people to a People's Vote march, having also sponsored coaches last October and in March this year, when a million people demonstrated in London.

Delia Smith said: "I'm delighted to be able to once again support the People's Vote Campaign by helping to get campaigners from Norwich, Bury St Edmunds and across East Anglia to the 'Together For The Final Say' march.

"Faced with the reality of Boris Johnson's destructive Brexit, more voters than ever before now say that the only way to solve this mess is to put the question back to the people."

Philip Gough from the Suffolk EU Alliance added: "For more than three years, hard-working activists and campaigners here in Suffolk and across the UK have been running street stalls, holding conferences, delivering leaflets, and making the case for a People's Vote to settle the Brexit issue once and for all. Now we are coming together in London to demand our voices are heard. "We will be asking Suffolk MPs to meet us on the day. Some of them may not realise just how much public opinion has changed in the last three and a half years."