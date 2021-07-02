News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delia writes delicious ginger cake recipe for Suffolk cook book

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:24 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 4:29 PM July 2, 2021
Delia Smith has contributed a recipe to a care home cook book 

Celebrity chef Delia Smith has contributed to a Suffolk care home's cook book - by giving away her recipe for a delicious preserved ginger cake.

Delia, who lives near Stowmarket, is just one of those to contribute to the cook book - which includes residents' from Woodbridge Lodge favourite mouth-watering recipes.

If the Norwich City joint majority shareholder's ginger cake doesn't take your fancy, you could try Sylvia Bennett's Victoria Sponge or Irene Mulley's fruit jam.

Rosemary Stammers also gives her tips on baking jam tarts, while Doreen Broom's recipe for steamed apple is included along with Sheila Bush's for delicious bread pudding.

Residents at Woodbridge Lodge care home feature in a brand new cook book showing off their favourite recipes

 The cook book was created to raise money for the Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing organisation, also known as Mini Donks.

You may also want to watch:

Volunteer Linda White, who has been the driving force behind the cook book, said: “During the lockdowns, we were not able to take the donkeys out to the homes.

"I did not want Mini Donks to fade away and worked on ideas to keep up its profile.

“Food memories are so important to everyone, so I thought a cookbook would be a good way to raise funds.

"The response has been amazing. We have more than 50 recipes.”

Woodbridge Lodge recently enjoyed its own a visit by some donkeys to celebrate the completion of the book, as well as lift the spirits of those at the home. 

Kingsley Healthcare’s regional operations director, Georgina Johnston - who herself contributed a recipe for Welsh Tea Loaf for the book - said: “As a company, we have been proud to sponsor the donkeys for a second year.

“It has been a difficult time for the organisation, with donkey visits not being able to go ahead during the lockdowns.

“It’s marvellous how the donkeys can even go into the rooms of bed-bound residents.

Residents from the care home loved the visit from the donkeys 

"They never fail to bring a smile to people’s faces.”

The donkeys travel around care homes across Suffolk and Norfolk to lift the spirits of residents

To pre-order a copy of the recipe book, visit the Woodbridge Lodge website

Woodbridge News
Stowmarket News

