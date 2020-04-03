E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Factory staff have redundancies brought forward over coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:04 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 03 April 2020

Delphi Diesel Systems in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT

Delphi Diesel Systems in Sudbury Picture: ARCHANT

Nearly 200 workers have had their redundancies brought forward at a Suffolk factory to reduce coronavirus exposure, it has emerged.

Delphi Diesel Systems, in Sudbury, is due to close for good in 2020 and has been rapidly winding down its operations as customers and suppliers have entered coronavirus lockdown.

Now, the company has confirmed that in order to limit the number of employees on site and reduce exposure to Covid-19, the “vast majority” of 190 employees have had their redundancies brought forward.

MORE: Jobs blow as vehicle parts factory gears up for closure

Some staff are still working at the site, but the firm says there are only a small number of employees and they have been briefed on coronavirus safety guidelines.

“Delphi Technologies Sudbury site is rapidly winding down operations as customers and suppliers lock down their operations for the time being,” a spokeswoman said.

“In order to limit the numbers of employees on site and reduce exposure, the vast majority of the 190 employees have had their redundancies brought forward.

“The few remaining people on our Sudbury site have been briefed on coronavirus safety guidelines and are following government, and our own, health and safety procedures.

“The actions we have taken do not change or affect their employment or redundancy arrangements as agreed with the company.”

MORE: Latest coronavirus news in your area

Work from home procedures are in place where possible, the spokesman added.

They continued: “Delphi Technologies is continuously monitoring the latest developments around Covid-19 and implementing actions in accordance with government agency guidelines to protect the health and safety of our employees and associates.

“This includes work from home policies for many offices and sites where possible, as well as increased cleaning, distancing, use of protective equipment, health checks and monitoring.

“These processes were tested and executed with positive results in our China locations during the extended Chinese New Year break and are still in place in line with government directives.”

Earlier this year, bosses at Delphi Diesel Systems confirmed it is on track to close its Sudbury factory in 2020, alongside Glemsford’s baby bottle plant Philips Avent – dealing a massive blow to jobs in the area.

• Stay up to date with Suffolk coronavirus news by joining our coronavirus Facebook group and signing up to our newsletter.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

