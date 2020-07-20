E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Missing Leiston girl Demitri Ambrose found

PUBLISHED: 16:45 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 20 July 2020

Missing Leiston girl Demitri Ambrose has been found, Suffolk police has confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

Missing Leiston girl Demitri Ambrose has been found, Suffolk police has confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A teenage girl who was reported missing from Leiston has been found, police have confirmed.

Demitri Ambrose, 15, was reported missing over the weekend after last being seen in the town around 4.30pm Saturday, July 18.

A police spokesman has since confirmed she was found safe on Monday morning, July 20.

The spokesman thanked the public for their assistance during an earlier appeal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Girl, 15, reported missing from Leiston found

Missing Leiston girl Demitri Ambrose has been found, Suffolk police has confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

Police and fire crews at scene of Long Melford crash

The A134 is currently blocked near Long Melford following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Girl, 15, reported missing from Leiston found

Missing Leiston girl Demitri Ambrose has been found, Suffolk police has confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

Police and fire crews at scene of Long Melford crash

The A134 is currently blocked near Long Melford following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Community pay respects after woman dies in Long Melford crash

Reverend Matthew Lawson, rector at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those involved in the fatal collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

‘Mask up’ shop staff told as tighter rules on face coverings come into force

Central England Co-op have been told to mask up ahead of new rules for customers entering shops Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Clacton man wanted in connection with cash point theft

Essex Police are appealing for information to help find wanted man William Chalmers-Stevens Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man who bit hole in victim’s lip is jailed

Kaylem Reid, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY