Missing Leiston girl Demitri Ambrose found

Missing Leiston girl Demitri Ambrose has been found, Suffolk police has confirmed Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A teenage girl who was reported missing from Leiston has been found, police have confirmed.

Demitri Ambrose, 15, was reported missing over the weekend after last being seen in the town around 4.30pm Saturday, July 18.

A police spokesman has since confirmed she was found safe on Monday morning, July 20.

The spokesman thanked the public for their assistance during an earlier appeal.